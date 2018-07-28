Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,053. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 123,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

