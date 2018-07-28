AptarGroup (ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.

ATR stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.16. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $103.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $4,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,130 shares of company stock worth $8,656,266. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

