Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,993,000 after buying an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $332,905,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,995,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $337,715,000 after buying an additional 1,457,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,489,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $257,300,000 after buying an additional 957,144 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Shares of Apple opened at $190.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $988.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.13 and a 52 week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.