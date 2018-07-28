Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

