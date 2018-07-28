Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Apache accounts for about 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apache by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Apache by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Apache opened at $45.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

