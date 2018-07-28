AON (AON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of AON traded down $3.69, hitting $144.50, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,012. AON has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,551,000 after buying an additional 2,387,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,124,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,288,000 after buying an additional 178,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,296,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,808,000 after buying an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,553,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,334,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

