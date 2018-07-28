Antero Resources (AR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Antero has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. It is encouraging that the company plans to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure. Antero also boasts a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital ratio of 35.3%, which is lower than most of its peers. This provides the company ample flexibility to pursue acquisitions or grow internally. However, the company’s expectation of higher per unit cash production expense through 2022 will hurt earnings. Moreover, over the past year, the stock has lost 1.4% against the 23% collective gain of the stocks belonging to the industry. There is also limited upside potential for the company as its valuation looks stretched.”

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Antero Resources stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.54 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 761,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 276,300 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 11,620,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,674,000 after buying an additional 821,751 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

