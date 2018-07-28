Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,720 ($22.77) to GBX 1,900 ($25.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.81) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,790 ($23.69) to GBX 1,960 ($25.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,725 ($22.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.44 ($24.27).

AAL stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,691.40 ($22.39). The company had a trading volume of 5,875,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 578 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,659 ($21.96) per share, with a total value of £9,589.02 ($12,692.28). In the last three months, insiders acquired 603 shares of company stock worth $1,002,756.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

