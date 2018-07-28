AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 76,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics traded down $0.46, reaching $21.42, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 252,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,865. The stock has a market cap of $793.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

