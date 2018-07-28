Analyzing TransAct Technologies (TACT) and Xerox (XRX)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Xerox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $56.31 million 1.52 $3.21 million $0.60 19.25 Xerox $10.27 billion 0.64 $195.00 million $3.48 7.35

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies. Xerox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAct Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies 5.40% 16.80% 13.23% Xerox 1.74% 17.08% 5.62%

Dividends

TransAct Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TransAct Technologies pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xerox has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Xerox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies and Xerox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xerox 0 3 5 0 2.63

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Xerox has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.66%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Xerox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xerox beats TransAct Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, food safety labels, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides AccuDate terminals for the restaurant solutions market combine hardware and software in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and global imaging systems network integration solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

