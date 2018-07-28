Analyzing Seadrill Partners (SDLP) & Transocean (RIG)

Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners 8.17% 1.17% 0.48% Transocean -120.20% -1.79% -1.01%

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Transocean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $1.13 billion 0.24 $141.20 million N/A N/A Transocean $2.97 billion 2.00 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -215.17

Seadrill Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Transocean does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Seadrill Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seadrill Partners and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 4 5 14 0 2.43

Transocean has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Summary

Seadrill Partners beats Transocean on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

