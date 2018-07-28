Analyzing Leaf Group (LFGR) and RESAAS Services (RSASF)

Leaf Group (NYSE: LFGR) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -19.96% -39.95% -29.81% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

66.1% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leaf Group and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $128.99 million 2.21 -$31.13 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $230,000.00 34.06 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leaf Group and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leaf Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RESAAS Services beats Leaf Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. The company's platform comprises various components, including RESAAS Professional Social Network, which allows real estate industry professionals to set up public-facing profiles, connect with other registered professionals, add them to their network and post referrals, and post reblasts; RESAAS Profile Pages to upload and market their listings; and Dashboard for professional users to access features and manage their account. It also provides RESAAS Referral Engine to post referrals directly to other professional users or publicly to the entire global network; RESAAS Agent Search to search for licensed real estate agents; and RESAAS Mobile Application that enables users and clients to access the platform remotely. In addition, the company offers RESAAS Learn that allows professional users to seek advice from their peers by submitting questions to the entire global network; RESAAS API, which permits authorized third parties and selected partners to connect to RESAAS; AdSAAS, an advertising engine that allows to serve ads to specific groups of users; and RESAAS Marketplace, a collection of real estate products and services to professional users through its platform at discounted price. Further, it provides RESAAS Premium, Global Elite, BrokerOS, and Enterprise, which offer a suite of proprietary business-generating tools. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

