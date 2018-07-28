Analyzing Calix (CALX) & Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

Calix (NYSE: CALX) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calix and Global Eagle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $510.37 million 0.72 -$83.03 million ($1.56) -4.52 Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.36 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.23

Calix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -12.48% -39.60% -19.51% Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -370.92% -17.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calix and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Calix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Calix has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calix beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways. The company also offers the GigaFamily and Compass Cloud products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the data center or central office; and enables CSPs to deliver voice, data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

