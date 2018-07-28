Analyzing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRK.A) & Amerisafe (AMSF)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK.A) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A and Amerisafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amerisafe 0 2 3 0 2.60

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A presently has a consensus target price of $333,833.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Amerisafe has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A 16.88% 4.91% 2.35% Amerisafe 13.14% 13.55% 4.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A and Amerisafe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A $242.14 billion 2.05 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 34.35 Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.25 $46.23 million $3.08 20.55

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Amerisafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A beats Amerisafe on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

