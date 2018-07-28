Analyzing Airgain (AIRG) and Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Gilat Satellite Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 1.91 $1.14 million $0.11 88.73 Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.61 $6.80 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31% Gilat Satellite Networks 3.46% 7.35% 4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airgain and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airgain beats Gilat Satellite Networks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

