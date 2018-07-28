Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 75,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,696,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 419,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 169,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial traded down $0.12, reaching $18.33, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,540. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.93%. research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.