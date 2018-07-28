Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2018 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $186.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 239,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $546,786.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.