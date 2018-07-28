Analysts Offer Predictions for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NTDOY)

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get NINTENDO Ltd/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTDOY. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.01. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO Ltd/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.