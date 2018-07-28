Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.80. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2019 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $124.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $124.51. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,630.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,325 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $190,439.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,442.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,491 shares of company stock valued at $17,179,681. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

