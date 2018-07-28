Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ford Motor’s FY2018 Earnings (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on F. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of F opened at $9.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 584,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,085,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

