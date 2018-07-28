Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies traded down $1.98, hitting $26.06, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 978,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 651.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $443,579,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,924,816 shares of company stock valued at $455,073,323.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

