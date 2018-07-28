Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

In other news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $166.98 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

