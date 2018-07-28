Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities also reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,463. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $85.16 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.