Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Hanesbrands traded down $0.22, hitting $21.79, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $382,418.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,856.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,317.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

