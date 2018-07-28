Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $734.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.03 million to $751.18 million. Genpact reported sales of $670.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.71 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NYSE:G traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,115. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Genpact has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $212,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $4,304,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

