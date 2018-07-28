Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (FRC) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 549,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $105.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

