Analysts Expect Envestnet Inc (ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.52 Million

Analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $199.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.44 million to $200.60 million. Envestnet posted sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $817.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $820.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $906.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $938.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Envestnet news, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $159,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,067 shares of company stock worth $1,424,677 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 146,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet opened at $59.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.74.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

