Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cerner reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,557,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 332,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cerner by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Cerner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 5,166.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $81,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,224. Cerner has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

