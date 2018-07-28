Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (WMT) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.25. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart traded down $0.10, reaching $88.13, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,348. Walmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $260.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

