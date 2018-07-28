Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $960,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,463.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $199,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,436 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,353. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.98 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

