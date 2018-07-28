Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) to Post $4.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the highest is $4.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $16.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.77 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Wilson bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,571.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,460 shares of company stock valued at $535,902. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries traded up $0.55, reaching $231.73, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 200,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

