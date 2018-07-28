Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.07 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $499,792.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $661,316.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust traded down $0.42, hitting $29.21, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,966. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 196 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.8 billion.

