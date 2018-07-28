ANA HOLDINGS In/S (ALNPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANA HOLDINGS In/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANA HOLDINGS In/S has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.65.
ANA HOLDINGS In/S Company Profile
