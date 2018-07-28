ANA HOLDINGS In/S (ALNPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANA HOLDINGS In/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANA HOLDINGS In/S has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

ANA HOLDINGS In/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

