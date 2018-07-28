Amtech Systems (ASYS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amtech Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.0203961676181 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Amtech Systems traded up $0.12, hitting $5.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 179,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,019. The company has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.22. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtech Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $166,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.