Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ampco-Pittsburgh earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.9992534021936 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 17,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,506. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

