Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.35, hitting $18.63, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 779,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,339. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

