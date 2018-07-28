AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stake Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMN opened at $61.10 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

