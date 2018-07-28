Amgen (AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cann reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.70.
NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $192.44. 4,022,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
