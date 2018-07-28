Amgen (AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cann reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.70.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $192.44. 4,022,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

