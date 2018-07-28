Amerisur Resources (AMER) Price Target Lowered to GBX 18.50 at Peel Hunt

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Amerisur Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a corporate rating on the stock.

Amerisur Resources opened at GBX 14.62 ($0.19) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amerisur Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

In related news, insider John Wardle acquired 395,000 shares of Amerisur Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £79,000 ($104,566.51).

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources Plc operates as an independent exploration and production oil and gas company primarily in Colombia and Paraguay. It has a 100% working interest in the Platanillo block covering an area of 14,341 hectares in the Putumayo Basin, in the south of Colombia; 60% working interest in the Putumayo-12 block covering an area of 55,000 hectares adjacent to the Platanillo block; 50% working interest in Putumayo-30 block covering an area of approximately 38,514 hectares located in the northern Putumayo basin; 30% working interest in the CPO-5 covering an area of 198,000 hectares located to the south of block Llanos 34 and to the east of the Corcel fields; 100% working interest in the Tacacho contract located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin; 50% working interest in Putumayo-8 Block located adjacent to the west of the Platanillo field; 100% working interest and operatorship in the Coati Block located to the South West of the Putumayo basin; and 100% working interest in the Andaquies Block located to the north east of the Putumayo basin.

