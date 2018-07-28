Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Issues Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Ameris Bancorp opened at $49.57 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $384,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

