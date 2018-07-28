Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABCB. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of ABCB traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $49.58. 337,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%. equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $384,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 595.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

