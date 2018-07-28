American Tower (AMT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4542226302897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AMT stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American Tower will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

