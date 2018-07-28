American River Bankshares (AMRB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News articles about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American River Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.3837435971751 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of American River Bankshares traded up $0.04, hitting $15.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.27.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other American River Bankshares news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. bought 2,250 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $35,212.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $328,446.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $143,335. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.