American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 977.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 367.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power opened at $71.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.42.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

