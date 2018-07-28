American Campus Communities (ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACC. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,628,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,436,000 after purchasing an additional 732,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,398.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 662,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,250,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330,151 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

