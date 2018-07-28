American Campus Communities (ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACC. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.55.
Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $48.82.
In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,989,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,628,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,436,000 after purchasing an additional 732,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,398.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 662,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,250,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330,151 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
