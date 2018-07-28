American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,835,765 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 29th total of 29,109,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,437,483 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,334 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.