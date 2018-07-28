Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Increased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ameren by 216.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $133,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $215,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Ameren opened at $61.94 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

