Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs posted sales of $966.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $992.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of DOX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 59.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

