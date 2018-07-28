Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,830.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,838.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,817.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a PE ratio of 399.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total transaction of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total value of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

