Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,739.95, but opened at $1,808.00. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,817.27, with a volume of 9670987 shares traded.
The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,838.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a PE ratio of 399.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
