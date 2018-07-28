Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,739.95, but opened at $1,808.00. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,817.27, with a volume of 9670987 shares traded.

The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,838.99.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a PE ratio of 399.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.